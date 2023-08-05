Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

NYSE FICO opened at $840.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.15. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $892.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

