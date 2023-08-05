FantasyGold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.92 Billion (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.90 or 0.00072040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $11.14 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

