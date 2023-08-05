Financial Comparison: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A -385.99% KVH Industries 19.62% 1.18% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Technologies and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.16%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Technologies and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 0.00 -$1.28 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $138.88 million 1.21 $24.10 million $1.53 5.62

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Global Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

