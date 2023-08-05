Financial Contrast: WVS Financial (WVFC) versus The Competition

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WVS Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $5.13 million $1.24 million 12.77 WVS Financial Competitors $154.23 million $36.39 million -5.41

WVS Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WVS Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 66 425 337 4 2.34

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 16.51%. Given WVS Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 16.53% 7.59% 0.82%

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 48.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

WVS Financial rivals beat WVS Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

WVS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.