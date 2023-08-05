Financial Survey: Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inventergy Global and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A TIM 8.85% 8.38% 3.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inventergy Global and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TIM $4.17 billion N/A $323.63 million $0.64 23.13

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TIM beats Inventergy Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

