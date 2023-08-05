First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 918,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $410.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Foundation Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Foundation by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.