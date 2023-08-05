First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.33.

FN stock opened at C$39.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.72 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

