FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $36.30. 5,654,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,976,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.