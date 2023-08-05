Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 2,127 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PMM opened at $5.88 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.