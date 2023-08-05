Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.51. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 87.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

