Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
FMS stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.