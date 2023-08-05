Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

