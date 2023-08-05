Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

