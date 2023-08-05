Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 808,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,861.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 808,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,914 shares of company stock worth $1,916,289. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Freshworks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.