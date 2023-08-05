Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Raised to $45.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

