Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Galecto has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $114,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,153 shares in the company, valued at $473,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 3,699.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Galecto by 86.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Galecto by 31.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Galecto by 9.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Galecto by 50.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

