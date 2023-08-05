Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.65%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

