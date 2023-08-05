Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 18th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE:GIL opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

