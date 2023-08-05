Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 18th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:GIL opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GIL has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.94.
Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
