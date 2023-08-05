Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 15,415 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,036,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

