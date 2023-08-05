Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.