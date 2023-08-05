Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

