Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.17. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.