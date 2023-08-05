goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$165.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on goeasy to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.