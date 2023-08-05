Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT Raised to $108.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OMAB. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of OMAB opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.32.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
