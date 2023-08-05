Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT Raised to $108.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMAB. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of OMAB opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

