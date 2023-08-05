Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. Guardant Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.