Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Director Rafeh Masood Buys 1,302 Shares

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

