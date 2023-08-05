Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.86. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.