HC Wainwright Increases CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $19.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $214,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

