Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,838.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $61,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 197,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

