Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.92.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

