Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

