Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Prologis by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

