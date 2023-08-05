Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRZN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

