HSBC Upgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.80.
Nestlé Trading Down 1.3 %
Nestlé stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.