HSBC Upgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 1.3 %

Nestlé stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

About Nestlé

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.