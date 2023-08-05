HSBC Upgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Nestlé Trading Down 1.3 %

Nestlé stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Nestlé by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.