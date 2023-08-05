Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $550.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $530.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.17.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $484.32 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

