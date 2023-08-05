ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. ICON has a market cap of $202.73 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,159,655 coins and its circulating supply is 964,159,793 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,156,424.3026569 with 964,156,441.4767053 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20971536 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,967,718.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

