IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $600.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.33.

IDXX opened at $504.08 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

