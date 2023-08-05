Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.24 million during the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.