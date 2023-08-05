ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $186,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,991,120 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 276,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

