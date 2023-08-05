Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Immutep from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

