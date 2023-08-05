Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Immutep from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Immutep Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immutep
Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.
