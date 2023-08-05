Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.65 and last traded at 0.67. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.68.

Imperium Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.57.

About Imperium Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.