Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
About Innovent Biologics
