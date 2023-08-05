Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

