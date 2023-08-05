Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Purchases £6,579.68 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.06) per share, with a total value of £6,579.68 ($8,447.40).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON PNL opened at GBX 465 ($5.97) on Friday. Personal Assets Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 458.99 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 501.50 ($6.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 467.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11,612.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

