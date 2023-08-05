Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CAO Sells $1,153,298.95 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $690.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $638.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

