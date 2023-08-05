Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $364,700.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.42.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

