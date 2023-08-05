Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells $11,845,000.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,557,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WAB opened at $114.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

