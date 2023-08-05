International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
International Money Express Stock Performance
Shares of IMXI stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Activity
In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $24,203,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 491,428 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $7,881,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Featured Stories
