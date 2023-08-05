International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $24,203,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 491,428 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $7,881,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

