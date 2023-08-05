Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 211.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,904 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 158,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 125,662 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.46 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.