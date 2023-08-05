Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.09 and last traded at $94.20. Approximately 189,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54.
