iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AOA stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.