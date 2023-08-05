iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IJR stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

