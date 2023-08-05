iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 30,932 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $935.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.
Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.
About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.