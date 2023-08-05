iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 30,932 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $935.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.